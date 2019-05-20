Soccer: This season's best signings
Before the start of the 2018/19 PSL season, teams reached for their cheque books and brought in some players to beef up their respective squads.
As expected, there were hits, but also misses.
Sowetan picks the top 10 signings from the transfers done ahead of the season.
Ben Motshwari (Pirates)
The midfield general came to Bucs on the back of a poor 2017/2018 season at Bidvest Wits. He went on to play 21 of their 30 league matches, while also playing in other competitions. In some cases, he delivered man-of-the-match performances, much to the delight of the Pirates faithful.
Bonginkosi Ntuli (AmaZulu)
The striker is finally settled after being constantly loaned out by Sundowns over the years and to prove he’s in the right frame of mind, the 28-year-old has celebrated his permanent switch to Usuthu with 10 goals in 28 appearances. This bodes well for what he could do for the KwaZulu-Natal club next season.
Gift Motupa (Wits)
He was at Chippa United after joining them from Pirates and the next thing he was on a flight back to Johannesburg to become a Clever Boy. The 24-year-old was able to adjust and managed to score 11 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. Bucs fans kept questioning why he was allowed to leave.
Deon Hotto (Bidvest Wits)
Fresh from his spell at Bloemfontein Celtic, the Namibian left winger hit the ground running with the Sturrock Park-based side. Hotto became even more noticeable, because he was constantly on the score sheet (six goals), especially earlier in the season, and, even better, he contributed 16 assists in 35 matches.
Khama Billiat (Chiefs)
Billiat, 28, would have liked to do more. A lot was expected when he joined from Sundowns. There’s a view that he should have done better, but no one can argue against his numbers; 34 matches, nine goals and 10 assists. From a player of his calibre, he’s had below par performances. But, there were times he showed his brilliance.
Lebo Maboe (Sundowns)
Not many have gone to the Tshwane side and made an impression in their first season, but Maboe has proved to be an exception. The ex-Maritzburg United player featured in 45 games in all competitions, scored nine goals and boasts eight assists, resulting in a Bafana call-up.
Lyle Lakay (Sundowns)
The left back, who’s also at home on the wing, was seen more as a cover for Tebogo Langerman. But the former Cape Town City man came in and played an impressive 42 matches, including starring in the CAF Champions League. Lakay, 27, would be very pleased with how his season turned out with the Brazilians, especially since he’s now a league champion.
Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)
In only his first season, the Dutchman played a pivotal role, so much so that even his coach Benni McCarthy remarked about his prowess. City, however, conceded more this season (35 in 30 league matches) compared to two seasons ago (27 in 30 league matches). But the thing is, Leeuwenburgh was instrumental in the matches that mattered. He was also on hand to help the Citizens win the MTN8 with his penalty saves in the semifinals and final.
Vincent Pule (Pirates)
He blew hot and cold at times, but he’s done fairly well for the Buccaneers following his move from Wits. The winger’s statistics make for a good reading, with nine goals and five assists in 38 games in his first season. If he was consistent, he could have been among the nominees for the PSL Awards, but he’s done enough for a mention here.
Robyn Johannes (Bidvest Wits)
If you are looking for an example of a player who can bounce back, Johannes is the one. A few seasons ago, he parted ways with then National First Division side AmaZulu and was rescued by Cape Town City, whom he repaid. He then moved to Wits, continuing his fine form with 22 out of 30 league games.