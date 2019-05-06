Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes Thembinkosi Lorch has been his side’s most influential player this season as the club seek to end their five-year trophy drought on the final weekend of the Absa Premiership campaign.

Pirates lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by a point‚ but have played a game more‚ and will hope to still have their noses in front going into Saturday’s final round of league matches where they host Polokwane City.

They will know the final day permutations after Sundowns host Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Whatever happens‚ Sredojevic says the fact that his side have only lost three out of 35 domestic league and cup matches this season is a cause for celebration.