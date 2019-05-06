AU applauds SA Military Ombud for oversight of armed forces in Africa

The African Union (AU) has applauded the SA Military Ombud for its commitment to hosting and facilitating discussion and advocacy on good practices regarding the oversight of armed forces in Africa.

Delivering a keynote address at the 7th SA Military Ombud Annual Symposium at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni on April 26, Major-General Trust Mugoba, the AU chief of staff of the African Standby Force, reiterated the AU and SA Military Ombudsman’s common interest in the oversight of the armed forces on the continent.

At the conference, Mugoba said they were committed to further collaboration in designing and implementing defence and security oversight in line with the AU Agenda 2063 Principles.

The symposium emphasised oversight of the intelligence services and reform of the ombudsman’s mandates — particularly institutional independence and direct accountability to parliament, among other key issues.

It was attended by a number of academics and experts, who shared their views about the topic of the day.

Mugoba told delegates that the armed forces have to act understand civilian control to ensure that democratic control and oversight mechanisms are enhanced and “therefore, the role of oversight over the armed forces is at the core of the African Union Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and is firmly grounded in Article 4 of the Constitutive Act of the African Union".

The act emphasised respect for democratic principles, human rights, the rule of law and good governance, promotion of social justice to ensure balanced economic development and condemnation and rejection of unconstitutional changes of governments, among others, he said.

Mugoba said the Assembly of the AU adopted a solemn declaration at its 50th anniversary not to bequeath an Africa of conflicts to the younger generations. It also set the objective of “Silencing the guns in Africa by 2020”.

During the panel discussion, Lesotho ministry of defence and national security advocate Tseliso Mokoko said the neighbouring country has a lot to learn from its counterparts. “We want to learn the mandate from this office (SA Military Ombud).”

Adjudicator-general of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Major-General EZ Mnisi, called for proper training of soldiers, saying soldiers should not be sent to conflicts to die.

Deputy Public Protector Advocate Kevin Malunga, who was one of the panelists, said: “The creation of one single national defence force acting within the constraints of the chapter on Fundamental Rights was built into the interim constitution.”

Other panelists included Vasu Gounden, executive director at the African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes Advocate and Dr Ishmael Theletsane, chairperson of the School of Defence Organisation at Stellenbosch University.

This article was paid for by the South African Military Ombud.