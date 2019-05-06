Soccer boss divorce battle gets nasty

A Limpopo soccer boss is embroiled in a bitter battle with his second wife as their divorce takes a nasty turn.

The man was ordered to pay papgeld for four children, school fees, and buy textbooks and school uniforms by the Johannesburg high court.

This comes after he failed to adhere to the court's April 11 order to settle outstanding school fees. The man is, however, awaiting DNA results to confirm the paternity of two of the four children.

The man is alleged to have stopped paying maintenance, school fees and the electricity bill, among other things, when the woman served him with divorce papers in October.

The man told Sowetan he was "not going to appeal any judgment".

However, the wife's attorney, Ntiyiso Mathebula, said the man had contested the decision through his lawyer.