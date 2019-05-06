Soccer boss divorce battle gets nasty
A Limpopo soccer boss is embroiled in a bitter battle with his second wife as their divorce takes a nasty turn.
The man was ordered to pay papgeld for four children, school fees, and buy textbooks and school uniforms by the Johannesburg high court.
This comes after he failed to adhere to the court's April 11 order to settle outstanding school fees. The man is, however, awaiting DNA results to confirm the paternity of two of the four children.
The man is alleged to have stopped paying maintenance, school fees and the electricity bill, among other things, when the woman served him with divorce papers in October.
The man told Sowetan he was "not going to appeal any judgment".
However, the wife's attorney, Ntiyiso Mathebula, said the man had contested the decision through his lawyer.
In a letter seen by Sowetan, Mathebula said: "Should your client fail to comply with the orders of Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, we hold instructions to apply for a further contempt of a court order and ask for direct incarceration for days not fewer than 60 days plus a punitive cost.
"You are further advised that, should you bring any application and/or act in any way that it could be interpreted that he intends to ignore or delay the compliance of any court orders granted by the high court, Johannesburg or any other court in the republic, we will bring an application asking that your client be declared a frivolous litigant and ask for punitive cost against him and yourselves."
Mathebula told Sowetan the parties had to negotiate further on other issues, failing which a court hearing will be held on May 9.
The woman was arrested last month for fraud after her husband claimed she had changed the ownership of his car to her name without his knowledge. She was released on a warning.
The soccer boss said the court ordered that he should pay so the children can go to school.
He further said "her attempt to have money paid to her personal lawyer will never happen. It's out of sympathy that the order for children's school fees is to be paid as I still have avenues to enforce the principle that I have no legal duty to maintain ex-stepchildren. Their biological fathers need to take responsibility."
According to court documents, the couple had been married for more than 12 years. As part of her divorce settlement demands, the woman wants the soccer boss to pay R15,000 a month for each of "their four children"; R40,000 a month for lifelong spousal maintenance, or for "rehabilitative maintenance", for the first five years after the divorce.
The wife also asked the court to compel her husband to take care of all medical expenses as well as educational needs for their children until they each complete their university studies.
The woman also claimed her husband was abusive. "The defendant was emotionally, psychologically, mentally and physically abusive towards the plaintiff. The husband was an absent husband and/or father, ostensibly working long hours away from [his] erstwhile matrimonial home [in Johannesburg]," she said.
The man accused his wife of cheating on him. "She had an affair with another man. We must do DNA tests because I'm no longer sure those children are my biological children. I don't trust her," he said, labelling his wife a "pathological liar, drunkard, irresponsible and extravagant spender".