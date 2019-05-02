Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Khama Billiat makes sobering admission
Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Khama Billiat has made a sobering admission and conceded that they made too many costly mistakes this season.
Amakhosi are in danger of suffering the ultimate humiliation if they don’t qualify for MTN8 tournament next season as they are currently seventh on the Absa Premiership standings with two matches left in the campaign.
The Nedbank Cup offers Chiefs the last opportunity to salvage silverware this season but they must overcome unpredictable National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.
“It was not a season that we wanted‚ we made a lot of mistakes but we have learned from them‚” he said at the PSL offices on Thursday where he was announced as the winner of the goal of the month for March.
As a result of their struggles to ensure a top eight place finish‚ Chiefs have been severely ridiculed‚ even by their own fans‚ and Billiat said they remain motivated to win their remaining two matches and finish on a high note.
“We are fighters‚ we know that we are playing for a big team and we will never give up‚" he said.
"We will give everything that we can until the last game of the season because we just want to finish the campaign strong and hope that we start next season even stronger.”
“We are professionals and we must never lose hope‚ we must be strong enough to be able to rectify things that did not go well this season.
"As players‚ you always want to fight for everything but chances doesn’t come the way you want them everything.
"If things don’t go well‚ there is always an opportunity to look at yourself before you ask your team to put more effort.”
Billiat added that he is at the right place at Chiefs.
“We are in the final of the Nedbank Cup and we are not surprised because we worked hard on getting there‚" he said.
"We work hard every day at training and we can’t lose hope. I believe that I am at the right place‚ I am still positive but I admit that it was not the season that we wanted.
"We just have to try by all means to finish strong and start well next season.”