Willard Katsande says it is painful for him and his Kaizer Chiefs teammates to hear fans making fun of the team for being stuck in seventh place on the Absa Premiership log for much of the season.

With two league games to play‚ Chiefs face the ignominy of missing out on the MTN8 cup next season if they fail to finish inside the top eight bracket.

At a crucial stage of a league championship‚ Chiefs are reeling from a five-match winless streak in the league and find themselves in an unfamiliar seventh spot with 38 points from 28 matches.

Chiefs have been stuck in seventh spot since early December when German coach Ernst Middendorp replaced Italian mentor Giovanni Solinas and they have had difficulties moving up the table.

The 33-year-old midfield workhorse‚ who is in his eighth season at Naturena‚ says he is hurting after seeing fans poking fun at his club.

Some fans have went as far as labeling Amakhosi “7 de Laan” but Katsande says the Soweto giants will have the last laugh.