Sundowns banking on experience in Polokwane City clash

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 19 February 2019 - 09:08
Tiyani Mabunda is hopeful experience will help Sundowns win.
Tiyani Mabunda is hopeful experience will help Sundowns win.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

While playing against Mamelodi Sundowns brings out the best in many teams, midfielder Tiyani Mabunda remains confident that their experience should help them reign supreme against Polokwane City tonight (Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm).

The Brazilians could go level with Premiership log leaders Bidvest Wits on 37 points but with a better goal difference. City have suffered back-to-back losses recently, including being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by NFD side Tshakhuma.

"They will be coming to us [like] a wounded lion," Mabunda said of City. "We have gone through such situations and know how to apply the experience we have gained."

Sundowns have three PSL games in hand and could take a comfortable lead at the summit if they win them. The eight-time champions have 34 points from 17 games while Wits have played 20.

Mabunda, 30, admits they have been on a roll, losing once in 12 months. "It's always good to be part of a team that represents the brand of Sundowns. It is really encouraging to be part of the success. It's really been a collective effort."

City will be no pushovers as they eye a top-eight finish.

Fixtures

Tonight: Sundowns v Polokwane, Loftus, 7.30pm

Tomorrow: SuperSport v Pirates, Mbombela, 7.30pm

Friday: Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay, 8pm

Saturday: Polokwane v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; CPT City v Maritzburg, Athlone, 3.30pm; Wits v Sundowns, Bidvest, 6pm; Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando, 8.15pm; SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday: Celtic v FS Stars, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm; Leopards v Highlands, Thohoyandou, 3.30pm.

