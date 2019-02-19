'Yes, I sell players to run my club. What's the problem?' - Jomo Sono
Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono has responded to his ex-player Christopher Katongo's opinion that he's a salesman that's why the club barely lasts in the Premiership.
Last week, Katongo said Sono's business model for the club, driven largely by selling his best players, was the reason Ezenkosi never last long in the top flight.
Responding to Katongo's remarks Sono justified his approach by saying he would never run the club out of his own pocket, adding that would starve his family.
"I am not going to take money from my house and run football. Football must run itself. I can't take money from my family [and put it to the club]... so that my family badle amagundwane kusasa (eat rats in future)? Never,'' insisted Sono
"I respect people's opinions. But whoever has an opinion must come in and feel the pressure I am feeling here.
"I do not sell players and then I go buy a Mercedes Benz or a Porsche. I take that money to run the club because I have to pay salaries."
Cosmos crashed out of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of fellow National First Division (NFD) club TS Galaxy who beat them 1-0 at the weekend.
Sono admits their elimination is a blessing in disguise, feeling it gives them a good opportunity to improve from their unfavourable position on the log - 12th.
"We wanted to compete. we wanted to go forward [in the Nedbank Cup], but we couldn't. We have to concentrate on the league. So I am happy for the team to be out."
He explained the absence of one of his most influential defenders Sicelo Hlatshwayo against Galaxy, saying that the centre-back has unbelievably lost his form.