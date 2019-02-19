'Yes, I sell players to run my club. What's the problem?' - Jomo Sono

Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono has responded to his ex-player Christopher Katongo's opinion that he's a salesman that's why the club barely lasts in the Premiership.

Last week, Katongo said Sono's business model for the club, driven largely by selling his best players, was the reason Ezenkosi never last long in the top flight.

Responding to Katongo's remarks Sono justified his approach by saying he would never run the club out of his own pocket, adding that would starve his family.

"I am not going to take money from my house and run football. Football must run itself. I can't take money from my family [and put it to the club]... so that my family badle amagundwane kusasa (eat rats in future)? Never,'' insisted Sono