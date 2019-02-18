Soccer

Polokwane City 'not missing' Ramagalela

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 18 February 2019 - 09:59
Rodney Ramagalela has been suspended by his club Polokwane City.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic insists his team's poor form is not as a result of the suspension of influential striker Rodney Ramagalela.

At their peak this season, Rise and Shine were third on the log but have now hit a mini slump, dropping down to eighth position.

Many have attributed this decline in form to Ramagalela's suspension, who has been punished for signing a pre-contract with Highlands Park.

Ramagalela is a senior member of the squad and his treatment could have had a negative impact on his teammates.

But the Slovakian coach disputed this. "No, I don't agree that it has affected form, but I will not comment on Ramagalela," Vukusic said.

"It's normal to have a drop in form and I don't think it can be attributed on a player."

Since Ramagalela's last appearance in their 3-2 win over AmaZulu in January, Polokwane have had two losses, one win and a draw in all competition.

One of those losses was their elimination at the hands of NFD side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Nedbank Cup first round after a 2-1 loss.

The Limpopo side take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus tomorrow night (7.30pm).

Polokwane will surely miss Ramagalela, who enjoys playing against his former team Downs. Last season, he scored the winning goals in their 3-2 and 2-0 wins over Sundowns.

The 54-year-old coach felt he has prepared his team well enough for the test against the eight time league champions.

"Of course, they are the defending champions and the players they have is something we know very well.

"My players are motivated and they will be looking to do well against the champions."

