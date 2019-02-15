Get ready for another fuel-price hike

SA motorists are likely to be hit with a 43c a litre petrol price hike and pay 62c more for diesel next month, due to a weakened Rand and rising oil prices.

The Automobile Association says that recent reductions in the fuel price have been dealt a blow by a steady increase in international petroleum prices during the first half of February.

At the same time, the Rand, while currently offsetting some of oil's gains, has been on a weakening trend against the US dollar since the start of February.