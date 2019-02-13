Ndoro returns to Cape with a mission

You'd think the last place Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro wants to be right now is Cape Town.

But the Zimbabwean is looking forward to returning to the Mother City for Highlands's Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Friday (8pm).

Ndoro's stint with Ajax Cape Town last season ended on a sour note after he was deemed ineligible to play for the Urban Warriors. But since he had already played, Ajax were docked points for fielding him and were relegated.

Ndoro shouldn't have played for Ajax, because he had already turned out for Orlando Pirates and Saudi Arabia's Al Faisaly in one season.

Fifa rules prohibit footballers from playing for three clubs in one season.

Despite the bad past experiences, he's looking forward to going back and helping the Lions of the North to reach the quarterfinals of the Ke Yona competition.

"I'm excited about this match and to go back to Cape Town Stadium. Forget what happened off the field and focus on what happens on the field," said Ndoro, who was speaking after training at Balfour Park Sports Ground yesterday.

"It was a bad season and coming into this season, I just wanted to play football."

Now settled after signing a one-year deal in September, Ndoro believes it's only a matter of time before he starts scoring goals on a regular basis. He has one goal in nine appearances this season.