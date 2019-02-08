Pitso questions DC charges over the Wayne Arendse debacle

For Mamelodi Sundowns it's a case of deja vu as another points deduction saga looks set to throw a spanner in the works in their title chase.

The club has an ongoing hearing with the PSL for fielding defender Wayne Arendse despite the player not being in the 18-man match-day squad against Bidvest Wits in October.

Last season, the Ajax Cape Town and Tendai Ndoro saga nearly affected the race as Orlando Pirates could have won the title if they were awarded the three points from their loss to Ajax.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said: "Last year we had to make sure that we win the league with at least three points-plus, now this."

He continued: "I am a layman in terms of rules. All I know is that we asked the match commissioner [against Wits] if we can play him and he agreed. We also asked Wits if it's fine and they did not protest."