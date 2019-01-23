Highlands Park turned down an offer for R10-million from a rival club to buy their star forward Mothobi Mvala‚ Park coach Owen Da Gama has revealed.

Da Gama‚ speaking after his team's 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night‚ was asked if he expected to have any players poached from his team.

"No. There's no chance of that. Highlands Park is not a selling team‚" Da Gama said.

"A team offered us R10-million for Mothobi. and we refused."

Da Gama said he could not divulge which team.

"But at the end of the day‚ Highlands Park is not a selling team‚" he continued.

"All these players have got two or more years on their contracts. Nobody's going to touch any of these players.

"Because we want to achieve something. You can't keep building players for other teams.

"We did that in the past. Now you've got to build that team."

Da Gama was asked whether turning down an offer of R10-million for a player is and indication that Highlands are well off.

"I wouldn't say they're well off‚ but Highlands Park is very‚ very sound. Financially sound‚" he said.

Asked if he regretted the club not selling Mvala‚ he said: "No. No. It's worth more than R10-million [to keep him].

"I think what the club is looking at is of there are opportunities for him to go overseas. You can’t just be weakening yourself just for money.

"If you truly want to achieve something you’ve got to keep your players and build them‚ and fight as hard as you can."

Highlands' defeat against Sundowns ended a six-match unbeaten run as the promoted team remained in a creditable ninth place in the PSL.