Free Afrikaans from its capturers and put it in its rightful place

Today, many (black) South Africans recall the horror of 1976 and the resistance to Afrikaans as a proxy for exclusion and tyranny. Today the sound of Afrikaans as it rings through the admin blocks of universities still sends shivers down our spines, as do the sight of German shepherds.

We are clear in our calls for Afrikaans as an institutional tool of supremacy and exclusion to be abolished, but what place does Afrikaans have once we have achieved this historical correction?

I have argued elsewhere that even as a speaker of standard Afrikaans and "Kaaps", my slave mother tongue, I have experienced exclusion from spaces that validate Afrikaner culture and Afrikaans.

Therefore, arguments for its retention in institutional spaces that weaponise black Afrikaans speakers as victims of this fight, are completely blind to the fact that the black creators of the original language were the first to be wounded by the creation of Afrikaans.

Cast in the long shadow of racist Afrikaner nationalism, Afrikaans cannot remain immune to the vibrant deconstruction of a colonial past under the guise of protecting the interests of minorities.

If anything, Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola's writing on the matter should remind us that terms like "brown/black Afrikaners" alert us to the racism within "Afrikaner" and within that no black South African can find a home.

A creation of black indigenous Africans and slaves, Afrikaans deserves a historical honesty and a passion akin to the survival instincts of its creators.