Pirates feel they can pass Esperance test

Orlando Pirates's readiness to win this year's CAF Champions League will be tested against Tunisia's Esperance tomorrow night (9pm).

Bucs host the reigning champions at Orlando Stadium and if Micho Sredojevic's men can beat the North Africans, they would send a warning to the competing teams.

It's not mission impossible. On their way to the Champions League final in 2013, Pirates knocked out Esperance in the semifinal on away goals.

The two sides played to a goalless draw at Orlando before Rooi Mahamutsa's goal in Tunis ensured a 1-1 finish to send Pirates through.

Now Pirates and Esperance will clash again in Group B, which they are both expected to progress from into the quarterfinal.

The other teams in the group are FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) and Horoya (Guinea).

Pirates are top of the group with four points from two matches with a goal difference of +3 and Esperance, also with four points, follow in second with a goal difference of +2.

Sredojevic, who guided Pirates to the semifinal of this competition in 2006, is confident his charges are ready for battle.

He believes they learnt a few lessons from last weekend's Nedbank Cup defeat against Black Leopards at a packed and hostile Thohoyandou Stadium, which will come in handy against Esperance.