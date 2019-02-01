BSA veto of Yanga challenge saluted

Boxing trainer Peter "The Sniper" Smith has welcomed the ruling by Boxing SA that 35-year-old Yanga Phetani cannot challenge his charge, SA super-middleweight champ Rowan Campbell, before undergoing a brain scan.

BSA - through COO Cindy Nkomo - announced last year that all licensed boxers who are 35 and above must go for brain scans if they want their licences renewed. This is in line with the boxing act.

Phethani, from Mdantsane, , who was stopped by SA middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo in 2013, has lost only two of his 17 boxing matches. His second stoppage was meted out by Andile Mntungwa in March last year.

Phetani is not even rated in the super-middleweight class.