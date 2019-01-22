Orlando Pirates' title hopes suffer a blow after home draw against Baroka

Vincent Pule saved Orlando Pirates some blushes with an 87th minute brilliant header to at least earn the Buccaneers a point in a frustrating Absa Premiership match against a Baroka FC side that looked to hold to their early to steal all the three points.

Pirates needed to beat the Limpopo side by more than three goals to move above Bidvest Wits at the top of the Premiership table but the draw kept them two points adrift.

The draw underlined Pirates struggles at home this season as they came to this match having collected 13 points from a possible 24 in eight previous league matches they had played in Orlando.

Pule’s header came as result of all the pressure which was being piled by Pirates in the second half but the man who should take the more credit is striker Augustine Mulenga.

The Zambian striker took all the time he needed before delivering a pin point cross for Pule to score his sixth goal of the season and second against Baroka.