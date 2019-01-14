'It hurts so bad to lose your son' - Jomo Sono on Masinga's death

Jomo Sono was emotional when he reminisced about the good old times he had with his departed "son", former Bafana Bafana centre forward Philemon "Chippa" Masinga.

The 49-year-old humble mannered Masinga from Klerksdorp in the North West had been ill for a few months before he died yesterday.

"I have lost my third son now," said Sono, who is credited with discovering and developing the talents of many footballers, including Masinga.

"The first one to depart was Sizwe Motaung [in 2001] and later Thomas Madigage [in 2012]. You know, when I found Phil he was so skinny. When he was warming up for his first official game against Pirates [in 1990], fans laughed at him, just at the way he was.

"But he scored the all-important goal for Cosmos with a header, and Pirates fans stopped laughing after that," Sono recalled.