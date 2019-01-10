Rivaldo return thrills Nascimento

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento feels his teammate Rivaldo Coetzee is one of the best defenders in the country and has backed him to secure a move to Europe in the future.

Coetzee, 22, made his much-anticipated return from injury last month, after more than a year on the sidelines with an unusual foot injury.

That injury denied him a chance to join Scottish giants Glasgow Celtic in 2017 from Ajax Cape Town.

The 22-year-old has been playing like he has been around all along with solid performances at the back for the Brazilians.

"It has been great to see Rivaldo get back to the field where he belongs because he is such an exceptional talent," Nascimento told Sowetan.