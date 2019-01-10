Kaizer Chiefs upped their movement‚ the overlapping runs of their wingbacks‚ and their support play in the second half to overcome Bidvest Wits' physicality and score two goals‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp said of his team's 2-0 Absa Premiership win on Wednesday night.

Chiefs had struggled for breathing space against Wits in a ragged first-half where Wits were aggressive in defending stubbornly at Bidvest Stadium‚ though seemed less concerned with getting numbers forward or putting together frontline combinations.

Again‚ new Chiefs coach Middendorp might have impressed his detractors with a clever gameplan that displayed the coach's technical capability.

Middendorp said he asked for more movement from Chiefs up-front‚ for wingbacks Kgotso Moleko and Emmanuel Ntiya-Ntiya to get higher‚ and for more support among his players.