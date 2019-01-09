SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul says the body will now throw its weight behind Bafana Bafana getting the draw they need from their final qualifier after the hosting of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Tuesday was awarded to Egypt.

Paul appealed to Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials and their clubs to also get behind the needs of Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for the national team’s last 2019 Afcon qualifier against Libya‚ probably in Tunisia‚ on March 23.

Had SA won their bid to step in as replacement hosts for Cameroon‚ stripped of the competition over planning and security issues last year‚ Bafana would not have had to qualify for the tournament that runs from June 15 to July 13.

But the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) voted (16 to one‚ with one no-vote) in Dakar in Senegal on Tuesday to award the Afcon to Egypt.