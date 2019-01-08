Mlambo urges for calm at Bucs

Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo has warned his teammates not to fuss too much over the league standings.

The Buccaneers have slipped off the top to second position in the ABSA Premier League log with Bidvest Wits having made a surge to the summit.

At the halfway mark of the race, Bucs are second with 28 points while Wits are in the lead on 33 points. As a former Wits player, Mlambo knows very well what his team is up against but does not want panic to set in at this crucial stage.

"The league is a marathon and when you are running a marathon you cannot focus on the person next to you," said Mlambo, who won the league title with Wits in the 2016/17 season.

"It's important to focus on our own race and not to start worrying about the end. Wits are an experienced team and they have one of the best coaches in the country.