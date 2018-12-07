Orlando Pirates star Xola Mlambo sees Baxter’s snub as a motivation

Xola Mlambo says he is not worried about getting the cold shoulder from Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter despite his impressive performances over the course of this year.

Instead the Orlando Pirates’ creative midfielder sees the snub as more of a motivation than anything else.

Mlambo was tipped by many to crack Baxter’s squad in September and October ahead of crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Libya and Seychelles.

But despite being in good form and arguably the best central midfielder in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) presently‚ Mlambo did not make the cut when Baxter announced his squads.