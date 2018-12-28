Golden Arrows confirm Steve Komphela as their new head coach
Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela has been announced as the new coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows just two days after parting ways with Phunya Sele Sele.
Arrows confirmed Komphela’s appointment on their twitter account‚ saying he would coach the Durban outfit for the remainder of 2018/2019 season‚ replacing Clinton Larsen who was shown the door on Thursday.
Earlier in the day Komphela’s agent Basia Michaels of QT Sports had told SowetanLIVE that she expected Komphela to be announced as the new head of an Absa Premiership club but did not reveal his next destination.
“We can now confirm that we have appointed Steve Komphela as our new head coach.
“We welcome him and look forward to the remainder of the season‚” Arrows wrote on their twitter account.
"Get your dictionaries out!! Class is in session."
Insiders told SowetanLIVE that Komphela would remain at Arrows until 2020 with an option to renew if everything goes according to plan.
Komphela's exit at Celtic came as a shock as he started the season well with them but lost out on a chance to leave them on third place on the standings after a dramatic 3-2 away defeat to Cape Town City on Sunday.
Arrows neighbours Maritzburg United also appointed Muhsin Ertugral as their new coach earlier on Friday replacing Davids who was shown the door on Monday.
It now remains to be seen as to whom between Larsen and Davids will be lucky enough to fill the void left by Komphela at the cash-strapped Celtic.