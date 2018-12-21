Sparse crowd may boost Bucs

The match between Orlando Pirates and African Stars at Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital Windhoek tomorrow (4pm SA time) could be played before a poor crowd.

But what matters would be the result for the winners to move into the Caf Champions League group stage.

Sowetan got in touch with one of Namibia's football writers Sheefeni Nicodemus of the Namibian newspaper to assess what the Buccaneers can expect.

"It's a small stadium - takes about 8,000 people and that's where our national team play their games," he said.

"But I don't think there would be a capacity crowd given that it's the holidays and people have left Windhoek for the villages. So the crowd is not guaranteed, but on a normal day you would have a full house."

The two sides played to a goalless draw in the first leg a week ago with African Stars parking the bus.