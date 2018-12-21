Sparse crowd may boost Bucs
The match between Orlando Pirates and African Stars at Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital Windhoek tomorrow (4pm SA time) could be played before a poor crowd.
But what matters would be the result for the winners to move into the Caf Champions League group stage.
Sowetan got in touch with one of Namibia's football writers Sheefeni Nicodemus of the Namibian newspaper to assess what the Buccaneers can expect.
"It's a small stadium - takes about 8,000 people and that's where our national team play their games," he said.
"But I don't think there would be a capacity crowd given that it's the holidays and people have left Windhoek for the villages. So the crowd is not guaranteed, but on a normal day you would have a full house."
The two sides played to a goalless draw in the first leg a week ago with African Stars parking the bus.
Nicodemus said he was still expecting a cautious approach from the hosts.
"I don't think African Stars would want to open up too much, because of the difference in quality. To be honest, Stars didn't offer much as an offensive unit in the first leg.
"They expect that Pirates will come out guns blazing and man for man, you can't compare African Stars to Pirates."
As much as Pirates are expected to win, Pirates captain Happy Jele is expecting a tough challenge.
"Ideally we would have preferred to win the match at home convincingly but we played against a good defensive side. They were compact and well organised at the back", Jele told the club's website.
Bucs will pin their hopes on their forwards, including Justin Shonga.