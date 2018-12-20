Hotto driven to be the best in PSL
In-form Bidvest Wits attacker Deon Hotto makes no secret of his ambition to become the best footballer in the country.
The 28-year-old has been a key cog in the new-look Wits side that is one of the best performing teams in the top flight. Wits are top of the PSL with 27 points, on par with Orlando Pirates, after eight wins, three draws and three losses.
At the halfway mark Hotto is without doubt among the standout players in the league along with the likes of Vincent Pule of Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns' Gaston Sirino.
"Yes, I want to see myself there at the awards at the end of the season. I am motivated to be the best and that is what I am striving for," Hotto told Sowetan.
"Since I arrived in SA a few years ago I have not won something so I want to change that. I work on my game a lot every day. Even after team training I do training alone so I can up my game."
The Namibia international, who joined Wits in June from Bloemfontein Celtic, has no regrets about his switch.
"Wits are a big club. I know some people wanted me to go to the other big clubs but this club is right for me."
The university team will be looking to become the outright leaders over the Buccaneers at the summit when they take on Chippa United at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Hotto wants his teammates to finish 2018 on a high and to show their intent ahead of the second half of the season.
"It's important that we get a good result against Chippa at home and cap off the good past few months that we have had. This team has showed that it is capable of competing with the best teams in the league so we want to continue to do that and come back next year on top."