Hotto driven to be the best in PSL

In-form Bidvest Wits attacker Deon Hotto makes no secret of his ambition to become the best footballer in the country.

The 28-year-old has been a key cog in the new-look Wits side that is one of the best performing teams in the top flight. Wits are top of the PSL with 27 points, on par with Orlando Pirates, after eight wins, three draws and three losses.

At the halfway mark Hotto is without doubt among the standout players in the league along with the likes of Vincent Pule of Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns' Gaston Sirino.

"Yes, I want to see myself there at the awards at the end of the season. I am motivated to be the best and that is what I am striving for," Hotto told Sowetan.

"Since I arrived in SA a few years ago I have not won something so I want to change that. I work on my game a lot every day. Even after team training I do training alone so I can up my game."