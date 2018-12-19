Lorenzo Gordinho not sure of future at Chiefs

Returning Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho admits that he is uncertain about what the future holds for him at Naturna.

Gordinho has spent the last 12 months on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic.

"When I left Chiefs I didn't know what was going to happen and it has turned out to be something good," Gordinho told Sowetan.

"Now that I'm returning there is uncertainty of what will happen."

Since his departure in January, a lot has changed at Amakhosi with the club having had three coaches this year. Steve Komphela was fired in April and was replaced with Giovanni Solinas who was axed two weeks ago.

At the start of the season Solinas had actually wanted to secure an early return for Gordinho. But its not clear what the plans of new coach Ernst Middendorp will be.

"The previous coach wanted an early return for me but that didn't work out.

"I guess he just wanted to see all the players that belong to the club." said Gordinho

The Benoni-born star is expected to add some much needed stability to the struggling Glamour Boys' defence. Chiefs have conceded an unusually high number of goals, 17, from 15 games in the league so far. Defenders Erick Mathoho, Mario Booysen and Siyabonga Ngezana have been criticized for their unconvincing performances.

While it was thought that Gordinho would make an early return as he is suspended for the remaining Celtic games, chief executive Khumbulani Konco confirmed to Sowetan that the defender will train with the club until their final match for the year.

"I can confirm that there has not been a request from Chiefs for Lorenzo's immediate return from loan. He will train with us until the last game against Cape Town City on Saturday," Konco said.