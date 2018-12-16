Defender Gordinho can't wait to return to Chiefs

Lorenzo Gordinho will make his much-anticipated return to Kaizer Chiefs in two-and-a-half weeks, and the centre-back's intermediary, Mike Makaab, says the player is raring for his return to Naturena.

Early in June Gordinho had asked Bloemfontein Celtic if he could return to Amakhosi halfway through his one-year loan spell.

However, the player was integral to Celtic coach Steve Komphela's plans and the Free State team were not budging.

Now, as Chiefs embark on a new dawn under new head coach Ernst Middendorp, who replaced the uncertain Giovanni Solinas, the Soweto giants will be pleased to have Gordinho arriving back in January to bolster an at times shaky central defence.

Makaab confirmed that Gordinho's loan spell at Celtic ends on December 31.

"Correct - he's going back to Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

Celtic will be the one party not pleased by the defender's return to Naturena.

The centre-back has been an ever-present in central defence, starting all 12 league games, plus five cup matches for Phunya Sele Sele.

He is one of the main reasons Celtic unexpectedly find themselves in fifth place in the PSL.

However, it is highly unlikely Celtic - where owner Max Tshabalala's financial problems have been well documented, as he has unsuccessfully put the club up for sale - will make any form of offer to buy Gordinho outright.

Makaab confirmed no offer had come so far.

"Nothing as yet, as far as I understand, so as it stands now he'll be on his way back to Chiefs," he said.

While Gordinho had wanted out of troubled Celtic five months ago, the 2017-18 season has gone surprisingly well, and the 24-year-old will arrive back at Chiefs a far more confident and accomplished centre-back.

"Listen, he's been very happy at Celtic but he certainly does want to go back to Chiefs," Makaab emphasised.

Under Solinas, none of Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe, Mario Booysen or Mulomowandau Mathoho were able to establish a consistent central defensive partnership for Amakhosi.

Mobile and intelligent, Gordinho is likely to be just the sort of centre-back Middendorp will be looking for in that troublesome department.