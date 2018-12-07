ANOTHER BOMBSHELL: Kaizer Chiefs appoint Ernst Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs, just hours after announcing the firing of head coach Giovanni Solinas on Friday, made another shock announcement with the appointment of Ernst Middendorp to the position.

Former Maritzburg United, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Arminia Bielefeld, Chippa United and Bloefontein Celtic coach Middendorp returns for his second stint at Amakhosi, whom he coached from 2005 to 2007.