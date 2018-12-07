ANOTHER BOMBSHELL: Kaizer Chiefs appoint Ernst Middendorp
Kaizer Chiefs, just hours after announcing the firing of head coach Giovanni Solinas on Friday, made another shock announcement with the appointment of Ernst Middendorp to the position.
Former Maritzburg United, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Arminia Bielefeld, Chippa United and Bloefontein Celtic coach Middendorp returns for his second stint at Amakhosi, whom he coached from 2005 to 2007.
Middendorp appointed as new coach— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2018
Kaizer Chiefs can confirm the appointment of Ernst Middendorp as the new head coach on a deal for two and a half years.
Welcome back to the Amakhosi Family#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3ZHuXTSDaO
He returns to the Premier Soccer League having worked as technical director from 2017 for Bangkok United in Thailand.
This is a developing story...