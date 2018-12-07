Soccer

ANOTHER BOMBSHELL: Kaizer Chiefs appoint Ernst Middendorp

By Marc Strydom - 07 December 2018 - 20:05
Kaizer Chiefs' new coach Ernst Middendorp.
Kaizer Chiefs, just hours after announcing the firing of head coach Giovanni Solinas on Friday, made another shock announcement with the appointment of Ernst Middendorp to the position.

Former Maritzburg United, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Arminia Bielefeld, Chippa United and Bloefontein Celtic coach Middendorp returns for his second stint at Amakhosi, whom he coached from 2005 to 2007.

He returns to the Premier Soccer League having worked as technical director from 2017 for Bangkok United in Thailand.

This is a developing story...

