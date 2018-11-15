How PSL teams have fared so far in a tough season

With the Absa Premiership fast approaching the halfway mark, Tiyani Mabasa looks at the teams' performances. Some need major improvements - and fast!

1. Orlando Pirates

Bucs have scored in most of their matches and the fact that wingers Vincent Pule, with four league goals and Thembinkosi Lorch [2] are getting the goals, means there's no over-reliance on the strikers. In defence, led by skipper Happy Jele, Pirates have kept just three clean sheets in 13 outings in the league and that should be a big concern.

2. Bidvest Wits

Wits have the best defence in the league alongside Celtic and Sundowns and Robyn Johannes has proved to be a great addition. They have 15 goals, making their attack one of the best together with the likes of Pirates (6) and Chiefs (15).

3. Bloemfontein Celtic

Defensively, they are sound, having conceded just six goals despite losing central defender Alfred Ndengane. It's in attack where they have to pull up their socks with 11 goals in 10 games. The league's top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa with five goals is showing a lot of promise.

4. Mamelodi Sundowns

One of the reasons the Brazilians won the league last season was the fact that they had the best away form with 10 wins and just one loss and it's a similar story this campaign.

5. Kaizer Chiefs

In fifth spot, they have one of the best attacks (15 goals), but they are far from a finished product, because they concede just as much (11). Forward Khama Billiat, credited with four league goals, has been instrumental.

6. SuperSport United

In terms of their home form, Matsatsantsa, who are now guided by Kaitano Tembo, are one of just four teams (including AmaZulu, Highlands Park and Sundowns) who are yet to lose on their own turf. It also helps their cause that striker Evans Rusike boasts four league goals of the 12 scored by the Tshwane side.

7. Polokwane City

With six clean sheets in 11 matches, Slovakian mentor Jozef Vukusic has ensured they are not haunted by the ghost of the past. Captain Jabu Maluleke continues to lead by example despite his age (36).

8. Cape Town City

The Citizens' undoing is their lack of consistency, but would be encouraged by the fact that they've won their last two games. City have improved in terms of scoring goals with 14 from 10 matches.

9. Free State Stars

Coachless Ea Lla Koto are a difficult side to play at home and in that regard, they've won more points in their own backyard (11) from seven games than any other team. But on their travels, they are one of six teams that are yet to win an away match. Stars have the worst defence in the overall standings with 18 goals conceded.

10. Highlands Park

It's really not a bad start by the Lions of the North after their promotion, with just two losses in 10 outings. Defensively, they are a tight unit with ten conceded with the likes of Junior Sibande solid. It's on the other end of the field that they must up their game.