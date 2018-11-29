Local is lekker for heroines Banyana

Having etched their names into South African football folklore by becoming the first Banyana Banyana class to qualify for the Fifa World Cup, left-back Lebogang Ramalepe and midfield ace Jermaine Seoposenwe hope this achievement motivates young girls to play football.

Banyana's historic World Cup qualification came after beating Mali 2-0 in the semifinals of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana on Tuesday.

The victory set up a date with their traditional rivals Nigeria in the final at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday (6pm SA time, live on SuperSport 10).

"The whole thing of qualifying for the World Cup is a dream because whatever we do, we do it for the younger generations," said Ramalepe, who wonderfully scored Banyana's second goal.

"Back in our country, the level of women's football is too low. I think us qualifying for the World Cup opens doors for other young girls who want to play football."

Seoposenwe, who hails from Cape Town, shared similar sentiments as Ga-Kgapane-born, Limpopo, Ramalepe.