Unless you are in marketing‚ you are getting poorer - and data finally confirms what you already know.

CareerJunction‚ one of South Africa’s top job boards‚ has just released its 2018 Salary Review‚ which explores average salary offerings across South Africa’s top-10 sectors.

According to the CareerJunction salary review‚ salaries only grew by a sluggish 3% year-on-year‚ in line with the predicted wage increases for 2018 by American company PayScale in their 2018 Compensation Best Practices report. This is more than two percentage points behind StatsSA's annual inflation rate for October 2018 of 5.1%.

The slow rate at which wages are increasing is putting a lot of pressure on household spending‚ CareerJunction notes. Food prices alone have increased on average by 7.1% per annum while electricity and fuels have increased by a staggering 13.8% per annum over the past nine years.

Of the top 10 sectors analysed‚ the IT sector fell to the bottom of the list for annual wage increases. Despite being the most sought-after skills set on CareerJunction‚ the sector experienced negative growth in wages of -3% year-on-year.

The finance and construction sectors saw a minimal growth in wages of only 1% while the warehousing & logistics sector saw a wage increase of 4%.