Nyirenda readies to lift first SA cup

The recent period has been an emotional rollercoaster for Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda.

Not too long ago, the Zambian tactician was mourning the loss of his mother. Now a few weeks later, tragedy has turned into triumph as the 52-year-old has steered Baroka to the Telkom Knockout final - their first-ever - after beating Wits 1-0.

"It has not been easy to be honest because my mother was very close to me. Losing her left me with a lot of grief," Nyirenda said.

"But making it to the final like this takes me away from the painful thoughts. We are very pleased and grateful for the accomplishment."

Qualifying for the final is an impressive feat considering that Nyirenda has been with Baroka only since July.