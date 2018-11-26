With King Monada’s smash hit song Idibala blasting in the background‚ Baroka proved that this festive season belongs to Limpopo after overcoming Bidvest Wits 1-0 to reach the Telkom Knockout final on a tectonic afternoon yesterday.

When referee Victor Hlongwane blew the final whistle‚ emotional scenes erupted here at the mecca of football here in Polokwane. There was no shortage of teary eyes as the Baroka players and staff emotional embraced on the historic afternoon.

An eighth minute free-kick from Matome Mabeba was enough to get them through. Reaching the final is an extraordinary accomplishment for the upstarts who were founded in 2007 by their eccentric owner Khurishi Mphahlele.

This is what dreams are made of as their Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda soaked in the moment with a short prayer‚ perhaps in dedication to his late mother who passed away earlier this month.

Baroka are now the first Limpopo team since 2011 when Black Leopards lost to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.

They will now have a chance to avenge that loss for their province in the TKO final against the Buccaneers on December 8 in Port Elizabeth.