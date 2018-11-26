Car salesman turned designer on a mission to take over the African continent

Simphiwe Mbangi is a fashion entrepreneur running his bold one-man show, Bundu Hide. In 2017, he faced a great difficulty after he was involved in an accident that saw him benched for over six months. Through his adversity of facing death and trauma, Mbangi has risen from the dark ashes of his life and is now full steam ahead at making a great success of his business.

Bundu Hide is Mbangi’s venture based on his observation that there were no stores selling laptop bags by local designers. After he researched whether there was a market who would buy his creations, Mbangi began to learn the craft of creating denim bags.

“In early 2016 I bought my first industrial machine,” says Mbangi, “I then got a local tailor, George, to show me what the fundamentals are on how to thread. It was a two day crash course and after that he left me to my own devices.”