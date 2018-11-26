Car salesman turned designer on a mission to take over the African continent
Simphiwe Mbangi is a fashion entrepreneur running his bold one-man show, Bundu Hide. In 2017, he faced a great difficulty after he was involved in an accident that saw him benched for over six months. Through his adversity of facing death and trauma, Mbangi has risen from the dark ashes of his life and is now full steam ahead at making a great success of his business.
Bundu Hide is Mbangi’s venture based on his observation that there were no stores selling laptop bags by local designers. After he researched whether there was a market who would buy his creations, Mbangi began to learn the craft of creating denim bags.
“In early 2016 I bought my first industrial machine,” says Mbangi, “I then got a local tailor, George, to show me what the fundamentals are on how to thread. It was a two day crash course and after that he left me to my own devices.”
With the added help of online videos, Mbangi was well on the way of creating his authentically South African bags. Bundu Hide bags are sold through social media orders as well as at Box Shop South Africa. While a number of stores have shared an interest in working with Mbangi, he has had little luck with collaborating with other designers. He also took on the heavy task of leaving his job as a car salesman to running Bundu Hide full time, a decision that was difficult to make especially after his many tribulations.
“This year I was involved in another accident after my friend and I got mugged. I got hurt in the process and I nearly lost the function of my left hand. We are still doing therapy and I am not giving up.”
Each bag has a unique name that ties into its South African roots, which is his way of creating a personalised experience with his products.
“What makes Bundu Hide unique is the process behind the design, it is functional and I use unconventional materials. I’m not reinventing the wheel but I am improving upon it,” says Mbangi.
Mbangi credits consistency as one of the reasons why he has continued to find success online.
“The other day I had someone call me, and she has never bought from me mind you, and she told me that everywhere she goes she tells people about Bundu Hide. That on its own tells you that consistently being visible in people’s eyes has an effect indirectly and directly.”
Mbangi’s next step is to make a big “African takeover” through his brand, winning over more customers from the continent.