History is in our favour, says Parker

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker insists that this is a good time for them to face Orlando Pirates again despite losing the Soweto Derby just a month ago.

Last month the Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a league encounter at FNB Stadium and a week later, the two sides were drawn together in the last four of the Telkom Knockout.

Parker is not bothered by that defeat nor the fact that Chiefs haven't beaten Pirates in 10 matches since 2014.

"The good thing about this game is that we still feel the pain (of the last derby)," Parker said during a media briefing yesterday ahead of the clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

"We are well aware that they've had a good run, I think that motivates us more. What they've been going through, their consistent winning ways is a motivation on its own to u."