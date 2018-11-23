History is in our favour, says Parker
Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker insists that this is a good time for them to face Orlando Pirates again despite losing the Soweto Derby just a month ago.
Last month the Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 2-1 in a league encounter at FNB Stadium and a week later, the two sides were drawn together in the last four of the Telkom Knockout.
Parker is not bothered by that defeat nor the fact that Chiefs haven't beaten Pirates in 10 matches since 2014.
"The good thing about this game is that we still feel the pain (of the last derby)," Parker said during a media briefing yesterday ahead of the clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
"We are well aware that they've had a good run, I think that motivates us more. What they've been going through, their consistent winning ways is a motivation on its own to u."
Chiefs are the most successful side in this competition with 13 titles since its inception in 1982 when it was called the Datsun Challenge. The next best side are Mamelodi Sundowns who have seven, and Pirates are further down the list with just one title won in 2011 out of eight attempts.
It's this piece of history that Parker is holding on to as Chiefs look for their passage to the December 8 decider that will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
"Everyone is looking forward to that,it's a must-win for us. We are aware that it's a cup match and with the history of Kaizer Chiefs, we always get through," Parker added.