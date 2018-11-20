How 'Pikinini' outfoxed Falcons

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana earned her nickname "Pikinini" because of her diminutive figure.

But after her exquisite solitary strike gave SA a famous victory over old nemesis Nigeria in the opening group match of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations at the weekend, Kgatlana, 22, proved again that playing to your strengths is vital in football.

Pikinini translates to "small one". Coming off the bench midway through the second stanza at Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana, Kgatlana appeared to have read the match well while she was on the bench.

The Banyana striker outsmarted the more physical Nigeria defenders, relying on her skill and speed down the flanks to good effect. She did not allow them to take advantage of her small frame.

"I like my nickname a lot. It keeps me going because I always want to show people that the most important thing is to use your brains and talent. It was the most amazing feeling ever [to score against Nigeria]. I knew if I let the ball bounce for the second time, I might not get the chance to unleash a shot," said Kgatlana of her stunning winner.