Simwaka out to raise African flag

Ellen "Tigress" Simwaka is on the cusp of writing the history of African female boxing.

The 22-year-old WBF International bantamweight champion will challenge for the vacant Commonwealth belt in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Saturday.

Simwaka will take on Kirsten Fraser for the belt which was previously known as the British Empire title.

No African female boxer has won the title. However, an African man, Nigerian Richard "Tiger" Ihetu won it in the 1950s.

Malawi-born Simwaka has been fighting in SA for three years now after she relocated with trainer Rodger Kumwenda.

She later dumped him and joined Rocky Weinstein who guided her to victory for the WBF International title against Smangele Hadebe in July.