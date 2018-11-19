Goal hero Thembi Kgatlana cautioned that Banyana Banyana are taking their 2018 African Women’s Championship campaign step-by-step after the historic 1-0 success over defending champions Nigeria in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Banyana took a major step towards the semifinals with the victory‚ which is just their second ever against the Super Falcons‚ a side that for more than two decades have proven their nemesis.

Kgatlana blasted home a volley on the run with five minutes remaining to secure the win‚ which was deserved for the South Africans‚ though they did ride their luck at times and profited from some wasteful Nigerian finishing.