In landmark antifraud case related to bitcoin, Gelfman Blueprint’s CEO admitted to charges

A federal court ordered a New York trading firm to pay $2.5 million (R35.60 million) in fines and restitution for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 80 customers who thought they were investing in bitcoin.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed charges in this first ever antifraud case related to bitcoin in September 2017. The court ruled that Staten Island-based Gelfman Blueprint Inc. and its chief executive, Nicholas Gelfman, solicited more than $600,000 (R8 544 507.24) from retail investors between 2014-2016 by claiming to use a high-frequency trading computer program that would yield profitable returns investing in bitcoin.

Like other Ponzi schemes, the firm paid some investors using other investors’ money. Gelfman Blueprint concealed its fake trading strategy with false performance reports that “created the appearance of positive Bitcoin trading gains,” the CFTC said.

Gelfman Blueprint marketed its investments with returns typical of other Ponzi schemes, saying that customers typically earned “7-11% monthly return on their bitcoins” or “7-9% profit a month on their Bitcoin Investments.”