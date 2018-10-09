Referees' calls fuel Pitso's conspiracy theory

Having had run-ins with referees and security officials in recent times, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane appears convinced that there is a conspiracy against him.

First it was the scuffle with a security guard at the King Zwelithini Stadium after their 3-3 draw with AmaZulu that has Mosimane facing a criminal investigation for assault.

And now in the past week, crucial decisions have gone against Sundowns, in their draws with Bloemfontein Celtic (0-0) and at the weekend with Bidvest Wits (1-1). Hlompho Kekana struck for the Brazilians while Keegan Ritchie equalised at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Against Celtic, Mosimane felt his team scored a legitimate goal that was judged offside while against Wits, goalkeeper Darren Keet was not penalised for handling the ball outside the box in the dying moments.

"They have to get rid of me because I am always a problem, a thorn in the flesh. As long as I am in football we are going to fight for the league until I retire," Mosimane said.

"In Europe, when an official makes a mistake they knock on your door to say sorry. In SA these guys are protected, they don't say sorry and are not accountable.

"Nothing happens... it's a lost cause. You can complain 'this guy is a cry baby' but I don't care, I only tell the truth."

The former Bafana Bafana mentor has broken his silence on the incident against Usuthu after refusing to comment on it. The 54-year-old tactician says there was no assault.

"My supporter comes [onto the field] and wants to give me a gift, and somebody bumps [stops] him, and I lose the plot. I get called by the DC - 'assault'. Against Barcelona [in a friendly in May] the guy came in and I hugged him and ushered him out.

"So that's what happened in Durban, not assault."

Not only is he under investigation by the police, but Mosimane admits that soon after the incident, the PSL sent him a letter instituting disciplinary charges.

"I received a letter within five days. But there were people burning the stadium, how long did it [the investigation] take? ... Me, five days," added the fuming Pitso.