Call of nature can't stop Peter's heroics

The MTN8 final between champions Cape Town City and runners-up SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium was a serious affair, but there was at least one funny moment.

Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh will be remembered for stopping Bradley Grobler and Reneilwe Letsholonyane's spotkicks as the Citizens walked off 4-1 winners on penalties.

But what many may not be aware of is that Leeuwenburgh had an uncomfortable moment before his heroics.

Questioned by Sowetan on his quick dash to the dressing rooms after two hours of football, Leeuwenburgh said nature had called and he had no option, but to answer it.

"I had to pee. I was 120 minutes out there (in the field) and I had three bottles of water, so yeah I just had to pee," Leeuwenburgh chuckled.

"I was running and I was looking at the clock, but I needed to pee (before returning for the shootout)."

On a serious note, the 24-year-old is not one to blow his own horn. Instead, he felt his teammates were brilliant with their takes to fire past Ronwen Williams.

City netted through Riyaad Norodien, Roland Putsche, Siphelele Mthembu and Thabo Nodada.

"We did our homework. You have to be lucky as well. The luck was on our side and the guys did very well for scoring all the penalties, again like they did against Mamelod Sundowns in the semifinals, so it made my job easy. It is unbelievable feeling and it feels like I'am dreaming right now. I am the happiest man in the world," said Leeuwenburgh.

Meanwhile, Mthembu was on the receiving end of boos during the match for missing a couple of chances.

"The fans have never been happy with me since I started playing football," said Mthembu.

"Criticism for me is just a motivation. I'm a spiritual man and I don't take things seriously."