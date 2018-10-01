Thabo Nodada sets sights firmly on Bafana

This is the day Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada has been waiting for, hoping to get a Bafana Bafana call-up.

Nodada, 23, didn't do his chances any harm with a fine performance to help City beat SuperSport United 4-1 on penalties in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend after the match finished goalless.

Nodada, from Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal, was a marvel to watch in front of his home crowd. With the trophy in the bag, he said he's "dying" for a Bafana opportunity.

Bafana face Seychelles in two 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers on October 13 at FNB Stadium and away three days later.

"I think I've been very consistent and I do think about (Bafana). I've been happy with the way I've been playing, but that's the coach's choice," Nodada said, still soaking in the moment of their Wafa Wafa triumph.

"I'll obviously be very honoured to get a chance; I'm dying for one, but at this point in time, all I'm worried about is celebrating. I'll see what tomorrow brings... I'll be praying for it, that's for sure."

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will announce the squad in Johannesburg this morning. Seeing his name there would be the icing on the cake for Nodada, who's been likened to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.

In the final, Nodada was one of the standout performers and was delighted with the support from his home province. Perhaps the fact that other KZN boys captain Thamsanqa Mkhize (KwaXimba), Kwanda Mngonyama (Claremont) and Siphelele Mthembu (Melmoth) were also in the team, helped their cause as the crowd rooted for them.

Nodada is delighted that they didn't disappoint this time after faltering against the same opponents in last year's decider.

"I'm speechless seeing so many people out there wearing the Nodada T-shirt... so many people screaming my name and to be able to lift the trophy in front of them, is overwhelming.

"Something happens whenever I'm playing in KZN, things just go my way. I try to make a bad pass and it turns out to be a good pass," he quipped.