Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has questioned the South African Football Association's (Safa) decision to take the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya‚ a sea-level team‚ to Durban.

Safa elected to take the game to Durban for financial reasons.

"I've always enjoyed playing in Durban - until Cape Verde‚ I suppose‚" Baxter mused‚ referring to last year's 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat against the islanders that effectively cost SA a place at Russia 2018.

"But the venue‚ as a sea level venue for sea level people‚ I suppose you would want to take them to altitude.

"I was told that was impossible.

"I don't want to go into the reasons and whys and wherefores. We're here. We're playing the game here.

"I've always enjoyed playing here before. I hope the people of Durban will get behind us.

"And it's up to the players now to make sure that that is not an issue. Because in football he who thinks he can and he who thinks he cannot are probably both right.

"It's up to us to say‚ 'We can'‚ and then get on with it."

Libya will train in Johannesburg on Friday before travelling to Durban that evening.