Four foreign players could face chop at Sundowns

One of Mamelodi Sundowns' challenges before the defence of their league title next season will be to decide which of their foreign players stay put.

The Brazilians have roped in Guinea-Bissau international Toni Silva and Venezuela's media agency sportsvenezuela.com have reported that that country's striker Jose Ali Meza is also joining the Tshwane side.

Silva and Meza, who have both started training with Sundowns, take the tally of foreigners at Sundowns to nine.

The rest are Ricardo Nascimento (Brazil), Bangaly Soumahoro, Yannick Zakri (both Ivory Coast), Gaston Sirino (Venezuela), Jeremy Brockie (New Zealand), Fares Hachi (Algeria) and Razak Brimah (Ghana). The Premier Soccer League allows clubs to register up to five foreigners.

Last season when Sundowns were confronted with the same situation, they loaned out some of their foreign players.

Hachi went to Chippa United, while Zakri was snapped up by Ajax Cape Town.

Sowetan has learnt that some foreigners are going to be axed this time - to reduce the numbers.

Brimah, who joined at the beginning of the season is set to make way. He is likely to be joined by Hachi and Zakri, who is apparently keen on a move to North Africa.

Efforts to get comment from the club were in vain, including from spokesman Thulani Thuswa who was not available.