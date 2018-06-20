The signing of prolific Venezuelan striker José Alí Meza‚ subject to a medical‚ appears to be another coup for the meticulous scouting of coach Pitso Mosimane.

Meza has been training with Sundowns this week and is expected to complete his move after Sundowns made both the player and his Bolivian club Oriente Petrolero an offer they could not refuse.

It beat off opposition from Brazil where Vitoria Bahia also put in offer for the 27-year-old‚ but they could not match the proposal on the table of the South African champions.

He is likely to be a replacement for departing stars Percy Tau and Khama Billiat‚ who are both tipped to leave the club before the start of the new season.

Meza joins Uruguayan attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino at Chloorkop‚ with the latter also a recruit from the Bolivian league in January when he arrived from Bolivar.

Mosimane had personally visited the South American country to scout for players and that trip appears to be paying dividends.

Meza has been in prolific form for Oriente Petrolero in the past 18 months‚ netting 33 goals in 55 starts in the league.

He is able to play anywhere across the forward line.

He played for the club in both the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores club competitions‚ the latter being the South American version of the African Champions League.

He recently signed a new contract with the team until 2020‚ which according to reports made him the highest paid player at the club.

Meza started his career with Venezuelan side Mineros de Guayana and spent five seasons there before making the move to Deportivo Táchira in 2013.

He had a six-month loan spell at Portuguese second-tier club CD Feirense‚ who he helped to promotion in 2015/16‚ before joining Oriente Petrolero in August 2016.

While at CD Feirense he helped the side to a famous 2-0 victory over giants FC Porto in the Portuguese Cup‚ but failed to score a single goal in his 15 appearances with the team.

His recent form with Oriente Petrolero has been excellent‚ with nine goals in nine starts‚ including all four goals in a 4-4 draw with Destroyers in March.