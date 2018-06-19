Two more foreign clubs join chase for Khama Billiat

While Khama Billiat is yet to make a decision on his future, it has emerged that two more clubs have thrown their names in the hat.

Billiat, 27, is pondering his future, with his Mamelodi Sundowns contract expiring at the end of this month.

The Zimbabwean attacking midfielder is a subject of interest locally and internationally.

Now reports in Romania indicate that one of that country's biggest clubs, Steaua Bucuresti, have signalled their intention to land his signature.

Reports in the south-eastern European country say Billiat wants a salary of at least €33 000 [about R524 188] a month, but Bucuresti may not be able to meet his demands because they are over what they pay their players.

Bucuresti, however, have competition from Egyptian side Zamalek, who appear to have reignited their interest in the PSL 2015/16 Footballer of the Season.

Efforts to get comment from the player's representative, Michael Ngobeni, drew a blank as his phone was constantly on voicemail.

Billiat played in the Cosafa Cup recently and helped the Warriors to victory in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Speaking on his future during the tournament Billiat said: "I have to go back to my manager and see what he has for me before I make the right decision for my family and everyone who supports me."

Bucuresti and Zamalek are just two of many clubs that are interested in the former Ajax Cape Town player.

Locally, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits are thought to be after him, while Qarabag [Azerbaijan] and Djurgardens [Sweden] have also been linked with Billiat.

Sowetan also reported in the past few weeks that Billiat could well be staying at Sundowns, where he has declined a contract extension.

Despite the contract wrangle, it turns out Sundowns are yet to throw in the towel and have been continuing their efforts to convince him to stay on at Chloorkop.