Kaizer Chiefs have released five players ahead of the new season‚ including jersey No.10 Keegan Buchanan.

The announcements on Thursday caused a stir among their legion of fans on social media after the club announced the departure of Tsepo Masilela‚ Sibusiso Khumalo‚ Keagan Buchanan‚ Edmond Chirambandare and William Twala despite the head coaching job still being vacant.

While the fans approved of the departures‚ most questioned the logic behind releasing players even though the club is coachless‚ thus depriving the new incoming head coach an opportunity to form his opinion of the squad that is at his disposal – including the departing five.