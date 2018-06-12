Madagascar's Hasina to seal Amakhosi deal

Madagascar international Andriamirado Hasina is on the verge of joining Kaizer Chiefs. Sowetan informants say the deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.

Hasina, 27, was named the Cosafa Cup player of the tournament despite Zimbabwe winning the trophy in Polokwane, Limpopo. He helped Madagascar finish fourth in the competition.

"Dux", the nickname he goes by in his home country, is an attacking midfielder and plays for Fosa Juniors, who had a brief stint in this year's CAF Confederation Cup but were knocked out in the early stages by Aduana Stars of Ghana.

Hasina could put pen to a three-year deal with the Phefeni Glamour Boys, who have until now refused to comment on movements in or out of the club.

Chiefs have no issues with their foreign quota because Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande will be registered as a local, having been in the country for more than five years.

Chiefs' other foreign players are Teenage Hadebe, Edmore Chirambadare [both Zimbabwe], Leonardo Castro [Colombia] and Gustavo Paez [Venezuela].

Chirambadare is even thought to be on his way out, but this has not been confirmed by the club.

The other player who remains strongly linked with Chiefs is Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United.

Chiefs are also thought to be pursuing a swap deal with Mamelodi Sundowns that would see George Maluleka move to Chloorkop, with their foreign players, Yannick Zakri and Fares Hachi, moving to Naturena.

Sundowns will have no foreign space for Ivory Coast's Zakri and Algeria's Fares Hachi because they have already exhausted their foreign quota, but also because they have signed Guinea Bissau international Toni Silva, which further complicates matters for the Brazilians in terms of registering players from outside.