Baroka players finally meet new mentor

Baroka players finally met their new coach Wedson Nyirenda yesterday.

Sowetan can confirm that the Zambian, who played for Kaizer Chiefs in the 1990s, landed in Limpopo on Tuesday.

"Jabulani Mendu was also there at the offices, so he could be Nyirenda's assistant," our source revealed.

Mendu, who coached ABC Motsepe League side Baberwa, has for the past few weeks been linked with Baroka.

Nyirenda will be unveiled by the club tomorrow at their offices in Lebowakgomo, a town about 45km southeast of Polokwane.

Bakgaga will also unveil 11 new players ahead of the 2018/19 league campaign, including Ivorian striker Armand Gnanduillet. His last club was Blackpool in the English League One, that country's third-tier league.

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze from Chicken Inn of Bulawayo has also found a home at the Limpopo side.

Former Platinum Stars centre-back Siboniso Gumede was also spotted at the club this week and is expected to join to bolster their defence.

Attacking midfielder Orebotse Mongae, who was playing in Botswana for Miscellaneous on loan from Jwaneng Galaxy, has also put pen to paper with Baroka.

Mongae attended a trial at Bidvest Wits earlier this year but the club felt he wasn't what they needed.

Baroka's other new signings are Thabo Moseki (University of Pretoria), Bheki Maliba (Mbombela United), Mashale Rantabane (Bush Bucks) and Bonginkosi Makume (JDR Stars), while there's talk of a surprise signing in the form of a Namibian international.

The club will also announce its new kit sponsor.